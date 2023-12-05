Guess Who This Lil' Musician Turned Into!

Before this sweet little guy playing the piano with his curly brown hair turned into an actor and musician, he was just hoppin' on his mom's lap, hitting the piano keys and growing up in Marlboro Township, New Jersey.

You may recall his days playing Fenmore Baldwin on the soap opera "The Young And The Restless", but he was also bustin' moves in "High School Musical 3: Senior Year". Though, perhaps he broke into the mainstream media when he proposed to a fellow Disney star.