Guess Who This Lil Dude In Shades Turned Into!

Before this cool kid in sunglasses turned into a Hollywood hunk and actor, he was far from being a "Hidden Figure" ... he was playing football while growing up in Austin, Texas and cheering on the Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys.

Starting out with smaller roles like "Dark Knight Rises", his breakthrough came from playing Chad on "Scream Queens." He recently bared his backside and broke the Internet -- showcasing what his buns are made of!