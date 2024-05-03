Guess Who This Bundled Up Baby Turned Into!

Before this precious kiddo with her sweet smile turned into an American rapper and singer, she was just gettin' cozy in her furry blanket, was all goo-goo-gaga for the camera and began writing music when she was just a teen.

She started gaining traction back in 2016, posting her freestyles on Instagram, and she's no stranger to the celebrity world being that her cousin is Gabrielle Union and her uncle is MC Hammer.

Outside of her successful music career, she's got a makeup, jewelry and clothing line!