Guess Who This Baby Bear Turned Into!

Before this humorous girl wearing her stylish hat turned into a big Hollywood movie star, she was just holding on tight to her teddy, growing up with her two sisters in Charleston, West Virginia, and learning the Pi Beta Phi sorority cheers at Denison University.

No one plays "13 Going On 30" better than this Jenna Rink ... And you should never underestimate her governmental acting skills as a United States agent. When this brunette beauty isn't knee-deep in her scripts, she proudly owns her role as momma bear to her three kiddos!