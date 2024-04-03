Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Lil' Kiddy Turned Into!

Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 9
Before this curly-haired cutie chillin' on the sofa turned into an American actress, she was just cuddling up to her kitty cat, acting at 9 years old and growing up in Pennsylvania.

She made her acting debut as the bratty Bat Mitzvah teen on HBO's hit show "Sex And The City", but is most known for her roles as Max Black on "2 Broke Girls" and Darcy Lewis in the 'Thor' franchise.

With her popular presence on social media, she enjoys sharing her love for flowers and cats to her 5+ million Instagram followers.

Can you guess who she is?

