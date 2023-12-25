Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who These Festive Sisters Turned Into!

12/25/2023 12:20 AM PT
Guess Who These Christmas Kids Turned Into -- Part 2
Instagram/Getty

Before these 3 sisters dressed in matching Christmas 'fits were on your television screens, they were getting stoked for the holiday season -- while livin' their best lives in Beverly Hills -- going to high school in Bel-Air and hanging out with their famous friends.

All 3 of these lavish ladies are not your regular moms ... they're known for their fashion sense and will definitely pull up in a blinged-out whip! And, with so many brands and companies under their belt ... if they were to own Christmas, it'd be called Kristmas!

Can you guess who they are?

