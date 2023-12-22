Guess Who This Christmas Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this comfy kid in her yellow sweats turned into a music icon, she was just tappin' into the Christmas spirit, rockin' around the Christmas tree and making her dreams come true on the concrete jungle!

Becoming quite the popular musician in the early 2000s, you probably heard this boo's stellar piano skills on the radio, and ever since, she's been on fire ... Billie Eilish, Usher and Jay Z are just a few of music's hottest stars she's collaborated with.