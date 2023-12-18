Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Sweet Girl By The Tree Turned Into!

12/18/2023
Before this girl with Christmas curls was bringin' the drama and serving boss vibes on TV, she was just putting on her snazzy holiday dress, playing ball with her younger bro and growing up in Melbourne, Florida.

There's just something about her ... this blonde beauty is SUCH a pro survin' drinks ... she's turned her skill into ... not one but TWO books! And, most recently she's proven she might as well be a dancing aficionado!

Perhaps her TV scandal making world news was a way for her to be "Single AF!"

Can you guess who she is?

