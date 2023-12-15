Guess Who This Thirsty Baby Turned Into!

Before this baby sippin' on an empty brewski bottle turned into a triple threat in Hollywood, she was just performing and acting in plays, singing the national anthem at local events and growing up in Orlando, Florida back in the '80s.

Fast forward to 1999 ... she hit the road with iconic boybands, *NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys. And, it's likely she performed the song that skyrocketed her to fame ... "Candy." In the mid-2000s, she portrayed herself on HBO's "Entourage."