Little Gloria In 'Wait Until Dark' 'Memba Her?!

New York native Julie Herrod was only a young teen when she was cast as the troubled teen next door Gloria -- who turns into the hero to her blind neighbor -- in the classic 1967 thriller "Wait Until Dark."

Julie shared her big-screen debut with some of the some of the most iconic actors at the time including Alan Arkin as the wig-wearing manipulator on a mission, Roat ... and of course Audrey Hepburn as the blind damsel in distress Susy Hendrix.