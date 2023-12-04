Little Gloria In 'Wait Until Dark' 'Memba Her?!
12/4/2023 12:01 AM PT
New York native Julie Herrod was only a young teen when she was cast as the troubled teen next door Gloria -- who turns into the hero to her blind neighbor -- in the classic 1967 thriller "Wait Until Dark."
Julie shared her big-screen debut with some of the some of the most iconic actors at the time including Alan Arkin as the wig-wearing manipulator on a mission, Roat ... and of course Audrey Hepburn as the blind damsel in distress Susy Hendrix.
Herrod only has two other credits to her name ... episodes of the TV shows "The Doctors And Nurses" and "NET Playhouse."