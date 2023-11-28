Glenn In 'The Wedding Singer' 'Memba Him?!
11/28/2023 12:01 AM PT
American actor Matthew Glave was 35 years old when he was cast to play Glenn -- Julia's cocky, wealthy and deceitful fiancé who gets handsy with other women and goes head-to-head with a wedding singer -- in the romance/comedy film "The Wedding Singer" back in 1998.
Matthew hit the big screen with Hollywood legends like Adam Sandler as the wedding singer who helps Julia and (an absent) Glenn plan their wedding, Robbie, Drew Barrymore as the New Jersey waitress who wants to find love, Julia and Christine Taylor as Julia's cousin and bestie, Holly.