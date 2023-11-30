Mindy On 'Drake & Josh' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Allison Scagliotti was 14 years old when she first started playing Mindy -- the smart but conceited high schooler -- on Nickelodeon's sitcom series "Drake & Josh" back in 2004.

Scagliotti was cast alongside Drake Bell as the cool, attractive and guitar playin' brother, Drake Parker, Josh Peck as the nerdy brother, Josh Nichols and Miranda Cosgrove as the devious pranking sister, Megan Parker.

Aside from reprising her role in the spin-off film, "Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh" back in '08, she's also known for her roles on "Warehouse 13" and "Stitchers". And, in more recent years, she's been honing in on her music skills!