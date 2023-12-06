Ben In 'Baby Daddy' 'Memba Him?!
Ben In 'Baby Daddy' 'Memba Him?!
12/6/2023 12:01 AM PT
Canadian actor Jean-Luc Bilodeau was 22 years old when he first started playing Ben Wheeler -- the New York City bachelor who is stunned when his ex leaves his baby at his doorstep -- on the ABC show "Baby Daddy" back in 2012.
Joining Bilodeau on the sitcom included Chelsea Kane as Ben's close on-and-off girlfriend and intelligent friend, Riley, Derek Theler as Ben's older brother and professional hockey player, Danny and Melissa Peterman as Ben and Danny's mother who loves her wine, Bonnie.
"Mean Girls" star Lacey Chabert was also on the show and played Dr. Amy Shaw.