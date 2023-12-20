Guess Who This Sleepy Reindeer Turned Into!

Before this yawning youngster in her reindeer dress was up on the big screen and bustin' out her pipes, she was enrolling in acting and singing lessons from an early age in Memphis, Tennessee and was completely worn out from all the gift-opening!

Making her television debut back in 2003, she was a contestant on the singing competition show, "American Juniors." She starred in "Cinderella Story: Once Upon A Song", and if she were known to tell a fib, she'd be one "Pretty Little Liar"!