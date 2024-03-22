Guess Who This Silly Boy Turned Into!
3/22/2024 12:01 AM PT
Before this sweet boy with sneaky smile turned into an A-list star in Hollywood, he was just a London boy enjoying art class, thriving in his drama classes and gearing up to be an award-winning actor.
He made his film debut back in the late '90s playing opposite Stephen Fry, but perhaps you know him best from "Lord of The Rings" or "Pirates Of The Caribbean."
He's been with his lady since meeting at an award show after-party in 2016, and it's safe to say he likes the "taste of her cherry chapstick."