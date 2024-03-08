'Replay' Singer Iyaz 'Memba Him?!

British Virgin Islands singer and songwriter Iyaz was 21 years old when he rose to fame -- and reached millions across the world -- when he topped the charts with his debut album "Replay" back in 2009.

The viral song has 867 million listens on Spotify and peaked at #2 on Billboard's Hot 100. His other catchy tunes include "Solo," "Pretty Girls," and he also sang on the track "We Are The World 25 For Haiti".

Iyaz will be joining Usher, Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg and other hot stars for the Lovers & Friends music festival this summer.