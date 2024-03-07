Guess Who This Little Babydoll Turned Into!

Before this stylish New Jersey native turned into a talented singer and actress, she was just listening to the radio, landing TV commercials for Wendy's and heading off to Los Angeles with big dreams at just 13 years old.

Her popular song "Dip It Low" hit the top of the Billboard Charts back in 2004, so while she may be most known for her singing skills, don't count her out from acting ... She starred in "Love Don't Cost A Thing" with Nick Cannon.