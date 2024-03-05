Guess Who This Dressy Kid Turned Into!

Before this cute kid in her fancy dress turned into a popular singer and performer, she was just putting her vocals on full display as a child and playing the piano while growing up in Houston, Texas alongside her famous bestie.

This talented gal has had motivation since day one, and she really popped off in the late 90s - early 2000s with her all-girl group. She's definitely dropped some bangers through the years and was iconically brought on stage to slay some Single Ladies during the Super Bowl halftime show.