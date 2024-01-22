Guess Who This Sweet Baby Turned Into!

Before this California kiddo turned into a singer and actress, she was just diggin' into her birthday cake -- with the blue frosting on her face to prove it -- and kickstarting her acting career when she was just 10 years old!

You've seen her take the stage as a Barden Bella with Rebel Wilson, but she's also no stranger to voice acting ... ie: in the Spider-verse! But, when she's not working on her music or studying her scripts ... you may see her on the sidelines cheering on her team ... the Buffalo Bills.