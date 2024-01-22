Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Sweet Baby Turned Into!

1/22/2024 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 18
Before this California kiddo turned into a singer and actress, she was just diggin' into her birthday cake -- with the blue frosting on her face to prove it -- and kickstarting her acting career when she was just 10 years old!

You've seen her take the stage as a Barden Bella with Rebel Wilson, but she's also no stranger to voice acting ... ie: in the Spider-verse! But, when she's not working on her music or studying her scripts ... you may see her on the sidelines cheering on her team ... the Buffalo Bills.

Can you guess who she is?

