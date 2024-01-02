Guess Who This Boy In Red Overalls Turned Into!
1/2/2024 12:01 AM PT
Before this cute kiddo was "breaking and entering" into the entertainment industry as an actor, he was dressing in his finest red overalls, starting his career at just 6 years old and becoming a member of the National Youth Theatre while growing up in London, England.
While he's been in a handful of movies, like "Children of Men" with Julianne Moore ... he's probably most known for his breakout role ... playing Chuck Bass on "Gossip Girl." He's also passionate about music and was a member of the rock band The Filthy Youth.