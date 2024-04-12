Guess Who This Coachella Cutie Turned Into!

Before this cutie patootie with her blonde high pony turned into an American actress and singer, she was straight-up chillin' in her white dress, hitting the recording studio and growing up in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

At just 10 years old, she jumpstarted her singing career by posting song covers belting out Adele and Christina Aguilera. You'd probably recognize her from her leading acting roles on Disney Channel's "Girl Meets World" and "Adventures In Babysitting".