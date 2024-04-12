Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Coachella Cutie Turned Into!

Guess Who This Coachella Cutie Turned Into!

Before this cutie patootie with her blonde high pony turned into an American actress and singer, she was straight-up chillin' in her white dress, hitting the recording studio and growing up in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

At just 10 years old, she jumpstarted her singing career by posting song covers belting out Adele and Christina Aguilera. You'd probably recognize her from her leading acting roles on Disney Channel's "Girl Meets World" and "Adventures In Babysitting".

She's set to perform at Coachella this year, and in the meantime, catch her modeling Kim Kardashian's SKIMS on Instagram!

Can you guess who she is?

