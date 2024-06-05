Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Lil' Rascal Turned Into!

Before this little girl from Rhinebeck, New York turned into the "scream queen," she was just ridin' round in a vintage toy car and was jumpstarting her acting career from a young age ...

She may be the niece of the OG "Pretty Woman," but at just nine years old she made her acting debut alongside Johnny Depp in the 2001 crime film "Blow." She's been in a variety of television series like Nickelodeon's "Drake & Josh" and MTV's "The Hills."

"American Horror Story" fans went berserk when she shared a steamy kiss with Kim Kardashian.

Can you guess who she is?

