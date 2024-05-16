Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Beachy Boy Turned Into!

Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 17
Instagram/Getty

Before this sweet boy hanging on the beach turned into an American actor, he was just throwin' on his white tee, posing for sunset beach photos, and had big dreams of becoming a professional ice hockey player.

Although he never made it big on the ice rink, he's clearly a big enough star to be shirtless in an Armani ad with Lukas Gage, Jonathan Daviss and Michael Evans Behling. And speaking of Jonathan Daviss, these two go way back ... to the "Outer Banks" together!

Need one more hint? Talk to Kelsea Ballerini!

Can you guess who he is?

