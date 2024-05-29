Before this lil cutie from Salt Lake City was stirrin' up the pot on reality telvision, she was just diggin' into her treasure chest and pulling out the sparkles and tutus, before making her way to West Hollywood, California.

She may NOW live in the valley, but she opened up a sandwich shop just a hop, skip and jump away from her good ole' stomping grounds ... SUR!

No longer serving crispy chicken and goat cheese balls ... today you can catch her on the pod with Dayna Kathan.