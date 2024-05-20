Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Flight Attendant Steve In 'Bridesmaids' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Mitch Silpa was in his mid-40s when he played Steve the flight attendant -- who puts up with the rowdy bridesmaids en route to the Las Vegas bachelorette party -- in the 2011 romantic comedy film "Bridesmaids."

The ensemble cast of comedic icons included Kristen Wiig as the lonely, single and cynical gal with roommates, Annie, Maya Rudolph as the bride-to-be and Annie's childhood bestie, Lillian and Melissa McCarthy as the government worker with a new-found zest for life after falling off a ship, Megan.

"'Stove' what kind of a name is that? My name is Steve ... Are you an appliance?"

