Singer Cheyenne Kimball 'Memba Her?!

American singer and songwriter Cheyenne Kimball was just 15 years old when she got her big break with her hit song "Hanging On" back in 2006 and starred in her own MTV reality series "Cheyenne."

The catchy song which was part of her debut album, "The Day Has Come," topped the Billboard Hot 100 and was a favorite amongst millennials.

From 2008 to 2011, Kimball was a member of Gloriana -- a country music band that opened for Taylor Swift's Fearless Tour in 2009.