Guess Who This Cute Clown Turned Into!

Before this brown-eyed boy turned into a social media star, he was a big-time tennis player ... and part-time clown ... growing up in Illinois and made his way to the West Coast to kick off his viral stardom right after high school graduation.

He definitely rose to fame back in the Vine days, but his popularity on YouTube propelled him into the Hollywood scene. Possibly you've heard of the "Vlog Squad," but if you haven't ... maybe you can stop by his pizza shop on Sunset Blvd, and he can tell you all about it!