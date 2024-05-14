Guess Who This Adorable Baby Turned Into!
Before this lil' guy sitting at the dinner table turned into a talented singer and actor, he was just giving side eye to the camera and growing up in sunny Los Angeles with big dreams of becoming a star!
Yes he's big in the theatre world, but he also belted it out in "Pitch Perfect" with Anna Kendrick. Just last week he and his fiancé turned many heads with their stylish looks at this year's Met Gala.
One last clue ... His father is also big-time in Hollywood -- producing "Legally Blonde" and "La La Land."