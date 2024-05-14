Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Adorable Baby Turned Into!

Guess Who This Adorable Baby Turned Into!

Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 3
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

Before this lil' guy sitting at the dinner table turned into a talented singer and actor, he was just giving side eye to the camera and growing up in sunny Los Angeles with big dreams of becoming a star!

Yes he's big in the theatre world, but he also belted it out in "Pitch Perfect" with Anna Kendrick. Just last week he and his fiancé turned many heads with their stylish looks at this year's Met Gala.

One last clue ... His father is also big-time in Hollywood -- producing "Legally Blonde" and "La La Land."

Can you guess who he is? 

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later