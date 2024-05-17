Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Morgan In 'Enchanted' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Rachel Covey was just 8 years old when she conveyed her colorful imagination as Morgan -- Robert's adorable daughter in Disney's live-action musical fantasy film "Enchanted" back in 2007.

Young Rachel shared the big screen with Amy Adams whose destiny is to live in a fantasy world happily ever after, Giselle, Patrick Dempsey as the serious businessman who falls in love with Giselle, Robert and James Marsden as the dashing prince who attempts to marry Giselle, Prince Edward.

Actresses Susan Sarandon, Idina Menzel and Jodi Benson were also featured in the film with Julie Andrews narrating.

Guess what she looks like now!

