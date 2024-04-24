Pro Dancer Bryan Tanaka 'Memba Him?!

Professional dancer Bryan Tanaka was in his early 20s when he began dancing for household names like Rihanna, Mariah Carey and Beyoncé back in 2006 but propelled into greater stardom when he started dating MC back in 2016.

As a backup dancer, Tanaka and Mimi first connected during Mariah's tour, "The Adventures of Mimi" and the duo dated for 7 years and shared the beginning of their relationship on E!'s "Mariah's World."