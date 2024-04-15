Vine Star Brandon Bowen 'Memba Him?!

American social media personality Brandon Bowen was a teenager when he first started going viral on the short-form video platform "Vine" back in 2013 -- most known for his comical videos like "Blocking Out The Haters!"

Attracting over 3 million followers, his first Vine ever was titled "How To Go Fishing", and his popularity landed him a role in the movie "Mono" with Jake Paul and Kathryn Newton in 2016.

Although Vine went off the grid in 2017, Brandon continues to create content on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.