Vine Star 'Allicattt' 'Memba Her?!

American social media personality Alli Fitz (aka 'AlliCattt') was 19 years old when she first started going viral on the short-form video platform "Vine" back in 2013 -- known for her entertaining and cheeky videos which grabbed her a whopping 4.3 million followers and nearly 3 billion loops.

Prior to her days on Vine, she started posting YouTube content back in 2008 -- her first upload being a Happy Birthday video for her idol Joe Jonas -- followed by song covers like Taylor Swift's "Forever And Always."