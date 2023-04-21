Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Vine Star 'Allicattt' 'Memba Her?!

4/21/2023 12:01 AM PT
American social media personality Alli Fitz (aka 'AlliCattt') was 19 years old when she first started going viral on the short-form video platform "Vine" back in 2013 -- known for her entertaining and cheeky videos which grabbed her a whopping 4.3 million followers and nearly 3 billion loops.

Prior to her days on Vine, she started posting YouTube content back in 2008 -- her first upload being a Happy Birthday video for her idol Joe Jonas -- followed by song covers like Taylor Swift's "Forever And Always."

Her popularity has landed her sought-after gigs in the entertainment biz with major companies like MTV and Universal Records, and most recently she's been busy making music!

Guess what she looks like now!

