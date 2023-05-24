Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
OG YouTuber 'Venetian Princess' 'Memba Her?!

5/24/2023 12:01 AM PT
OG YouTuber Jodie-Amy Rivera aka Venetian Princess was 23 years old when she first started making song parodies and reenactments of popular culture events on her YouTube channel back in 2007.

Some of her most viral vids include Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me, Just A Zombie", Lady Gaga's "Poker Face, Outer Space" (which has 60 million views), and Britney Spear's "Womanizer."

She also gained popularity with her series, "The Princess Chronicles"... known for its intricate editing, unique fashion, and transitional visual effects.

Venetian Princess was the #1 subscribed YouTuber in the world in 2009-2010.

Guess what she looks like now!

