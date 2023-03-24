MattyBRaps 'Memba Him?!

American singer and rapper Matthew Morris, aka MattyBRaps, was just seven years old when he started his music career after sharing his raps and tunes on YouTube back in 2010.

He initially became popular after remixing and covering songs ... Justin Bieber's "Eenie Meenie" being the first of many! Some of his originals like "I'm Missing You" have accumulated over 240 million views on the 'Tube.