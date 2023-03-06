'Stacy's Mom' Rachel Hunter 'Memba Her?!
3/6/2023 12:01 AM PT
New Zealand model and actress Rachel Hunter was 33 years old when she flaunted her smokin' bod and waltzed around in an itty bitty red bikini in Fountain Of Wayne's "Stacy's Mom" music video back in 2003.
Being a fan of the American rock band herself, Rachel was game to star in the music video. The song climbed to number 21 on the US Billboard's Top 100 and scored a Grammy nomination ... it's probably safe to say Rachel's 'hot momma looks' contributed to the song's success.
"Stacy's mom has got it goin' on!"