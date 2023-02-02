Scotty O'Neal In 'My Best Friend's Wedding' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Christopher Masterson was 17 years old when he was cast as Scotty O'Neal -- the young brother and best man who is a tad shy but enjoys being around the bridesmaids -- in the Rom-Com film "My Best Friend's Wedding" back in 1997.

Masterson shared the big screen with Hollywood icons including Julia Roberts as the single gal trying to prevent her best friend from getting married, Julianne Potter, Cameron Diaz as the young blonde and soon-to-be wife who can not carry a tune whatsoever, Kimberly Wallace and Dermot Mulroney as the handsome and charming soon-to-be hubby, Michael O'Neal.