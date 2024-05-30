Seth Plummer In 'The Pacifier' 'Memba Him?!
American actor Max Thieriot was just a teen when he played Seth Plummer -- the teenager attempting to exile his new caretaker after losing his dad -- in the 2005 family comedy film "The Pacifier."
Max shared the big screen with Brittany Snow as the popular, pretty teenager who looks after her 4 younger siblings, Zoe Plummer, Vin Diesel the FBI agent now looking after the kids, Shane, and Lauren Graham as the caring principal who falls in love with Shane, Claire.
Just one year prior, Max made his acting debut, co-starring in the action film "Catch That Kid" with Kristen Stewart.