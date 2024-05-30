Seth Plummer In 'The Pacifier' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Max Thieriot was just a teen when he played Seth Plummer -- the teenager attempting to exile his new caretaker after losing his dad -- in the 2005 family comedy film "The Pacifier."

Max shared the big screen with Brittany Snow as the popular, pretty teenager who looks after her 4 younger siblings, Zoe Plummer, Vin Diesel the FBI agent now looking after the kids, Shane, and Lauren Graham as the caring principal who falls in love with Shane, Claire.