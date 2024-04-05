Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Pro Wrestler Kurt Angle 'Memba Him?!

Former American wrestler Kurt Angle -- most known for his domination and skillset in the ring as a freestyle wrestler -- was in his late 20s when he first started winning over the wrestling universe back in the '90s.

Taking home a gold medal at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics was definitely a career highlight for Angle, but he also took the WrestleMania stage by storm in the early 2000s.

Kurt is only one of four to hold the 'Amateur Grand Slam' title -- winning the Junior Nationals, NCAA, World Championships and the Olympics, but his biggest win is watching his kids carry on his wrestling legacy.

Guess what he looks like now!

