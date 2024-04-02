Comedian And Actress Sandra Bernhard 'Memba Her?!

American comedian and actress Sandra Bernhard was in her 20s when she first rose to recognition as a stand-up comedian back in the late 70s, but her role playing Nancy Bartlett Thomas -- on the sitcom "Roseanne"-- cemented her spot in Hollywood back in the 90s.

Sandra was part of an iconic cast including Roseanne Barr as the loving but sarcastic mother, Roseanne Conner and John Goodman as the comical and loving father, Dan Conner.