Shauni McClain on 'Baywatch' 'Memba Her?!

American-Canadian actress Erika Eleniak was 20 years old when she busted onto the beach in her red-hot bathing suit playing Shauni McClain -- the blonde athletic lifeguard on the drama series "Baywatch" -- back in 1989.

Joining Erika included David Hasselhoff as the veteran giving orders to the other lifeguards, Mitch Pamela Anderson as the experienced, brave and bubbly 'guard, Casey "C.J." Jean Parker, and Carmen Electra as the determined lifeguard with dreams of becoming a dancer, Lanie McKenzie.

Other worthy cast mentions include Stacy Kamano as Kekoa and Yasmine Bleeth as Caroline.

Guess what she looks like now!

