Guess Who This Lil' Super Star Turned Into!

Before this adorable kiddo in her cowgirl hat turned into a famous musician, she was just grabbing hold of her mini guitar, performing at her school's talent show and dreaming of performing at the MTV video music awards!

Maybe your favorite artist's favorite artist has given her a lil' shout out. She'll be sure to get you up on your feet and partaking in her "Hot To Go" dance, and Olivia Rodrigo is obvi a big fan of this shining star, because she opened for Rodrigo's "Guts" world tour!