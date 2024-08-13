Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Stacy In 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High' 'Memba Her?!

Stacy In 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High' 'Memba Her?!

'Memba Them?! -- Part 24
Launch Gallery
'Memba Her? Launch Gallery
Everett Collection

L.A. native and American actress Jennifer Jason Leigh was just 20 years old when she scored her breakout role, Stacy -- the sophomore at Ridgemont High yearning for romance -- in the 1982 teen film "Fast Times At Ridgemont High".

Joining Jennifer included Robert Romanus as the ticket scalping salesman, Mike Damone, Phoebe Cates as the mature gal and a bit scandalous, Linda and Judge Reinhold as the hard worker just trying to have a good ole' time, Brad.

Other worthy cast mentions include Sean Penn as Jeff and Nicolas Cage as Brad's Co-worker.

Guess what she looks like now!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later