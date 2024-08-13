Stacy In 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High' 'Memba Her?!
L.A. native and American actress Jennifer Jason Leigh was just 20 years old when she scored her breakout role, Stacy -- the sophomore at Ridgemont High yearning for romance -- in the 1982 teen film "Fast Times At Ridgemont High".
Joining Jennifer included Robert Romanus as the ticket scalping salesman, Mike Damone, Phoebe Cates as the mature gal and a bit scandalous, Linda and Judge Reinhold as the hard worker just trying to have a good ole' time, Brad.
Other worthy cast mentions include Sean Penn as Jeff and Nicolas Cage as Brad's Co-worker.