Stacy In 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High' 'Memba Her?!

L.A. native and American actress Jennifer Jason Leigh was just 20 years old when she scored her breakout role, Stacy -- the sophomore at Ridgemont High yearning for romance -- in the 1982 teen film "Fast Times At Ridgemont High".

Joining Jennifer included Robert Romanus as the ticket scalping salesman, Mike Damone, Phoebe Cates as the mature gal and a bit scandalous, Linda and Judge Reinhold as the hard worker just trying to have a good ole' time, Brad.