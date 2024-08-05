3 Time Olympian John Roethlisberger 'Memba Him?!

American gymnast and 3-time Olympian John Roethlisberger was 22 years old when he first represented Team USA at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics -- and later qualified for the Summer Games in Atlanta (1996) and Sydney (2000).

John comes from a long line of family gymnasts including his father, Fred Roethlisberger, who was a member of the 1968 Olympics gymnastics team, and his sister, Marie Roethlisberger, was an alternate for the 1984 Olympic gymnastics team -- where Mary Lou Retton made history!