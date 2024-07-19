Guess Who This Cute Boy In His Blazer Turned Into!
Guess Who This Cute Boy In His Blazer Turned Into!
Before this blonde dapper boy from Salt Lake City, Utah turned into a big Hollywood star, he was just throwing on his blazer and slacks, hitting the ballroom and having a dance off with his lil' sis.
Before he made a name for himself jiving in the ballroom and showin' off his moves, he spent his younger years studying and dancing in London. Yes, he can groove, but he's also written a New York Times Best Selling book.
The tables turned when he entered as a judge on "World of Dance" with Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo.