Guess Who This Summer Baby Turned Into!

Before this sweet summer baby in her yellow shorts turned into an American filmmaker and actress, she was just growing up with famous parents in Los Angeles, California before heading off to Harvard University.

This brunette beauty is best known for her TV roles on "The Office," "Boston Public" and "Parks and Recreation" and she also starred in the film "Monogamy" opposite Chris Messina.

She's also made a name for herself working behind the camera -- like producing the documentary film "Hot Girls Wanted."