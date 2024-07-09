Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Lil' Diva In Pink Turned Into!

Before this darling gal in pink turned into an award-winning actress, she was growing up in Argentina with her 5 older siblings, studying ballet until she was 15 and began modeling just a couple years later.

When she's not diving into a character, she's known for her modeling work. Clearly from a young age she enjoyed dressing up, and today she still drapes herself in pearls ... and dresses to the 9s!

She starred alongside Chris Hemsworth in her most recent movie, but you may also remember her as Beth Harmon on Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit."

Can you guess who she is?

