Guess Who This Curly Cutie Turned Into!

Before this sweetie pie in her fancy schmancy headband turned into a talented pop superstar, she was just a kiddo growing up in Edison, New Jersey with her two younger bros and playing the violin, viola, cello and guitar!

Growing up, she looked up to popular musicians like Justin Bieber and Alanis Morissette, and her dreams came true in 2015 when she was featured on the Biebs' track "The Feeling." She's also known for her collab and hit song with The Chainsmokers.