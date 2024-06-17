Guess Who This Kid In Overalls Turned Into!

Before this cute kiddo in his matching bucket hat and overalls turned into a makeup maven, he was a local makeup artist in Bethlehem, New York before launching his YouTube channel when he was a teen.

In 2016, he became the first male ambassador for CoverGirl after his makeup went viral. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are just a couple of the A-list stars featured on his YouTube episodes, which amassed more than 20 million views.