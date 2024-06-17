Guess Who This Kid In Overalls Turned Into!
Before this cute kiddo in his matching bucket hat and overalls turned into a makeup maven, he was a local makeup artist in Bethlehem, New York before launching his YouTube channel when he was a teen.
In 2016, he became the first male ambassador for CoverGirl after his makeup went viral. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are just a couple of the A-list stars featured on his YouTube episodes, which amassed more than 20 million views.
When he's not mixing and playing with makeup palettes, he enjoys singing and playing piano to his "Sisters."