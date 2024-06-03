Guess Who This Lil' Toddler Turned Into!
Guess Who This Lil' Toddler Turned Into!
Prior to this lil' guy in his bucket hat turning into a household name and global star, he was playing the drums, guitar, piano, trumpet ... You name it, this London, Ontario native did it all and had the singing chops to top off his (many) talents!
And before this bubbly baby was singing ... "Baby," he was tearing it up on the ice hockey rink but eventually crossed paths with Usher who jumpstarted his singing career back in '09. You've definitely heard his hits like "Love Yourself."
He recently announced he and his wifey are expecting 👶!