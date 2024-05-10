Guess Who This Dressed Up Cutie Turned Into!

Before this adorable Beverly Hills born baby turned into a big-name celebrity, she was just dressing to the nines in her white dress, making home videos with her siblings and heading off to the University of Arizona before starring on a popular family reality show.

She and her sisters may be hard to keep up with, but believe it or not, this sister was the first to jump on the reality show train ... ("Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive.") After running several clothing stores, she's recently leveraged her fame and success into a gummy business.